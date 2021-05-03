COVID-19 Update: India’s Infection Tally Nears 20 Million

India on Monday (May 3) reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, pushing the country’s total infection tally close to 20 million.

The country’s cumulative case count has now reached 19,925,604, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard at 9:15 am on Monday.

As many as 3,417 new COVID-19- related fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 218,959.

It may be mentioned here that the country is currently dealing with a deadlier, more infectious second COVID-19 wave.

The active coronavirus caseload, which crossed the three-million-mark last Thursday, currently stands at 3,413,642.

This accounts for 17.13 per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

As many as 300,732 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and so far, and 16,293,003 people in total have recovered from the viral disease, the health ministry’s dashboard displayed.

With this, the country’s recovery rate stands at 81.77 per cent, the union home ministry informed.

It may be mentioned here that India’s daily spike reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1, but came down to 392,488 on May 2, which further lowered on May 3.