COVID-19 Update: Tripura Extends Night Curfew By 4 Hours

As the daily cases of COVID-19 infections continue to rise in the state, the Tripura government on May 2 decided extend night curfew to all local urban bodies and nagar panchayats by four more hours.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 infections, the Tripura government had imposed restrictions in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas between 10 pm and 5 am from April 22. From now on, the restrictions now be in force in all local urban bodies from 6 pm to 5 am the next day.

“Though the Covid situation in Tripura is better than many other states in the country, the number of positive cases is increasing,” said Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath in Agartala.

“We have observed the cases are mostly found in the municipal councils, Nagar panchayats and Agartala Municipal Corporation. That’s why, we have taken the decision,” he added

He further said that government offices will function from 10 am to 4 pm with 50 per cent occupancy. All the gazetted officers would be present in the offices.

The minister further informed that the government has decided to start COVID-19 test in all government offices and shops in Agartala Municipal Corporation area.

Essential services, including medical emergency, police, security, and media, are allowed during the curfew.

Public gatherings related to the social, political, academic, cultural, festival, sports, entertainment have been restricted.

There’s a cap of 100 persons in marriage or any social functions and 20 persons in funerals. Cinema or multiplexes will work at 50 per cent capacity.

The state government has already postponed all government jobs examinations, offline classes in schools, colleges, and all gymnasiums, recreation clubs are also closed for an indefinite period of time.

It may be mentioned here that 46,311 persons have been fined in the state for violating COVID-19 norms since the outbreak of the pandemic last year and over Rs. 88.69 lakh has been collected from these violators so far.