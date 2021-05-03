Meghalaya Civil Service Exam Results Declared, Jowai’s Dahun Shisha Lybgdoh Tops The List

Jowai’s Dahun Shisha Lyngdoh has topped the Meghalaya Civil Service Examination, results of which were declared on Thursday (April 29).

The interview for the civil service examination in Meghalaya was held from April 13-22.

It may be mentioned here that a total of 38 candidates have cleared the Meghalaya Civil Service (Junior Grade) Examination.

Lyngdoh has always been a meritorious student and she also excelled in the Class 12 board examination and secured second position from St Edmund’s College in Shillong in the Commerce stream in 2005.

She is presently serving as a junior divisional accountant (JDA) with the PWD Roads at Jowai Central Division, the report said.

Following is the list of the successful candidates, whose names have been cleared by the commission:

1. DAHUN SHISHA LYNGDOH

2. GLISTERING DHAR

3. JERICKO N. SANGMA

4. SILVESTER PHANBUH

5. ADIEL RITYNGKAI KYNTA

6. LAUREATE RASA HYNNIEWTA

7. KEITH TENNYSON NONGSTENG

8. EMANUEL MEGAM SANGMA

9. WALDEN RENFERD MASSAR

10. STEVEFORD MARWEIN

11. LIAM TESAT G. MOMIN

12. CHERIME W INCHI R. SANGMA

13. WANKHRAW KUPAR KHARBULI

14. TOSANBHA MARWEIN

15. FELICITY WANN

16. ISAGAHAH LAWRNIANG

17. ALDRIN LALSAWMA BAREH

18. ANDREW L. MYRTHONG

19. REGINALD KHARKONGOR

20. ERIC KEVIN DKHAR

21. EVANMI LYNGDOH

22. LAMRICHE KHARMON

23. LASTBORN MARTHONG

24. GAMELIEL LAMBERT CHYNE M YLLIEM

25. RIKRAK N. MARAK

26. RUBY BALKAMBE R. SANGMA

27. VERDI SANGMA

28. CHEMAN D. SHIRA

29. RAJ KUMAR HAJONG

30. ARMAND CH. MOMIN

31. TOCHRI RONGROKGRE SANGMA

32. SALJAGRING G. MOMIN

33. TADINGCHI N. SANGMA

34. CRYSTAL RIPAMCHI N. SANGMA

35. CHEKAME A. SANGMA

36. WEENA YANCEY MRENDA MOMIN

37. DIGONTA HAJONG

38. HALLEY N SANGMA