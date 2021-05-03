Meghalaya Civil Service Exam Results Declared, Jowai’s Dahun Shisha Lybgdoh Tops The List

Jowai’s Dahun Shisha Lyngdoh has topped the Meghalaya Civil Service Examination, results of which were declared on Thursday (April 29).
The interview for the civil service examination in Meghalaya was held from April 13-22.
It may be mentioned here that a total of 38 candidates have cleared the Meghalaya Civil Service (Junior Grade) Examination.
Lyngdoh has always been a meritorious student and she also excelled in the Class 12 board examination and secured second position from St Edmund’s College in Shillong in the Commerce stream in 2005.
She is presently serving as a junior divisional accountant (JDA) with the PWD Roads at Jowai Central Division, the report said.
Following is the list of the successful candidates, whose names have been cleared by the commission:
1. DAHUN SHISHA LYNGDOH
2. GLISTERING DHAR
3. JERICKO N. SANGMA
4. SILVESTER PHANBUH
5. ADIEL RITYNGKAI KYNTA
6. LAUREATE RASA HYNNIEWTA
7. KEITH TENNYSON NONGSTENG
8. EMANUEL MEGAM SANGMA
9. WALDEN RENFERD MASSAR
10. STEVEFORD MARWEIN
11. LIAM TESAT G. MOMIN
12. CHERIME W INCHI R. SANGMA
13. WANKHRAW KUPAR KHARBULI
14. TOSANBHA MARWEIN
15. FELICITY WANN
16. ISAGAHAH LAWRNIANG
17. ALDRIN LALSAWMA BAREH
18. ANDREW L. MYRTHONG
19. REGINALD KHARKONGOR
20. ERIC KEVIN DKHAR
21. EVANMI LYNGDOH
22. LAMRICHE KHARMON
23. LASTBORN MARTHONG
24. GAMELIEL LAMBERT CHYNE M YLLIEM
25. RIKRAK N. MARAK
26. RUBY BALKAMBE R. SANGMA
27. VERDI SANGMA
28. CHEMAN D. SHIRA
29. RAJ KUMAR HAJONG
30. ARMAND CH. MOMIN
31. TOCHRI RONGROKGRE SANGMA
32. SALJAGRING G. MOMIN
33. TADINGCHI N. SANGMA
34. CRYSTAL RIPAMCHI N. SANGMA
35. CHEKAME A. SANGMA
36. WEENA YANCEY MRENDA MOMIN
37. DIGONTA HAJONG
38. HALLEY N SANGMA