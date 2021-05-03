Mizoram Records 74 New Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours, State Tally at 6,358

Mizoram reported 74 new Covid19 positive cases and one more death due to infection in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, Mizoram’s Covid19 tally increased to 6,358. According to the latest Covid19 update, Mizoram currently has 1296 active Covid19 cases.

So far a total of 5,046 people, who were earlier infected by Covid19, have recovered from the disease.

A total of 16 patients have lost their lives due to Covid19 infection in the state so far.

Of the new cases, 70 cases were confirmed during Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 4 cases were confirmed in TrueNAT test.