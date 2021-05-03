SpiceJet Offers Free Date Change Option for Flyers Diagnosed With COVID-19 Positive

Budget airliner, SpiceJet is offering a one-time free date change option to flyers who get diagnosed COVID-19 positive in an RT-PCR test.

*Terms and conditions:

The offer is only valid for domestic flyers booked with SpiceJet

The free date change offer is valid only for SpiceJet passengers who are diagnosed COVID-19 positive in their RT-PCR test report before their departure date.

The free date change offer is applicable on all SpiceJet flight bookings whether made during the offer period or before the period where the travel is pending.

The free date change offer is applicable for one-time change only. Any subsequent change will be charged as per standard pricing.

In case of free date change request, only the change fee will be waived off. The customer has to pay the fare difference wherever applicable

It is mandatory for customers to place the date change request at least 4 hours prior to the scheduled flight departure time

In case there are multiple passengers booked on the same SpiceJet PNR, free date change shall be provided only for the person tested positive

It is mandatory for the customers to write to [email protected] in order to avail the offer. Customers are requested to attach the required documents (Test Payment Receipt and RT-PCR Report in PDF format) along with option of the new date on which they want to travel again

A waiver will be processed only after the successful verification of submitted documents

SpiceJet reserves the right to withdraw/cancel an /or amend the offer without any prior notice.

All other Terms of Carriage shall be applicable. Please visit https://www.spicejet.com/Tnc.aspx for more details.

In the event of any discrepancy arising out of any matter connected with this Scheme, the Company’s decision in such regard shall be final and binding