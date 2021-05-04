BJP to Hold Nationwide Dharna Against the Atrocities of TMC in West Bengal

BJP president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting from Tuesday to hold a protest against the alleged atrocities on party workers in the state by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

He will meet the BJP workers and their families affected by the violence and will hold protests in a democratic manner.

“BJP president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting from Tuesday, May 4 to take stock of the violence under the patronage of the TMC,” BJP said in a release.

Meanwhile, the BJP sources said the party will also hold a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post declaration of the West Bengal Assembly Elections results. The protest will be held following all COVID protocols across all organizational mandals of the BJP.