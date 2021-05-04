Kangana Ranaut Permanently Removed From Twitter

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended after a controversial tweet related to the violence in Bengal. The actor’s account repeatedly violated Twitter policy on “hateful conduct and abusive behavior”, the social media site said.

In the tweet that appears to have spurred this action, the actor seems to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” Mamata Banerjee using his “Virat Roop” from “early 2000s” in Bengal. She was reacting to a tweet by journalist-politician Swapan Dasgupta on the violence in Bengal after election results on Sunday.

The tweet sparked outrage and calls for action against the strident actor, whose timeline is filled with vitriolic posts.

The actor also posted a rant on her Instagram account earlier today but has not yet said anything on the blocking of her Twitter account. The Insta account remains active.