Lockdown Only Solution, Govt Doesn’t Get It: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today hinted that steps taken by the central government till now will not be able to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging India. He also accused the government of causing loss of life through its inaction.

“The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown – with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections,” Mr Gandhi tweeted today, prefacing the statement with, “GOI (Government of India) doesn’t get it.”

Mr Gandhi also said, “GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people.”