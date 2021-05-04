Manipur Govt Procures Oxygen from Assam

The Manipur government on May 4 procured much-needed oxygen from their plants at Nagaon and Silchar in Assam.
Taking to his Twitter handle Manipur CN wrote, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji and @himantabiswa Da for allowing us to procure the much-needed oxygen from their plants at Nagaon and Silchar. Your support at this juncture speaks volumes about the cooperation amongst our States in NE Region.”
