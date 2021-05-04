New SOP Released, Takeaway Including Home Delivery of Food Allowed Till 6.00 PM in Assam

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a revised and consolidated directives today on containment of COVID-19 pandemic in supersession of its earlier orders issued on April 30, 2021.

These directives have been issued subsequent upon review of the overall COVID-19 situation in the State by the State Level Empowered Committee chaired by Chief Secretary.

The Salient features of today’s order are:

1. All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 2 PM (1400 Hrs.) on all days;

2. All offices both private and Government shall shut down at 2.00 PM (1400 Hrs) on all days. This will not be applicable for organizations rendering Essential and Emergency Services, Law Enforcing Services, and Election Work.

3. No meeting/gathering at any open or closed spaces shall be allowed;

4. For marriages, only religious part will be allowed with the presence of a maximum of 20 (twenty) persons. No reception parties will be allowed before or after the marriage;

5. At all religious places, congregation of not mote than five persons shall be allowed at any time;

6. Total restrictions on movement of persons at public places shall be imposed from 6 PM (1800 Hrs.) to 5 AM (0500 Hrs.) on all days except for persons engaged in essential and emergency services.

7. District Magistrates and Commissioner of Police, Guwahati will issue orders under Cr PC (Section 144) to the same effect.

8. Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 2.00 PM. Takeaway including home delivery of food is allowed till 6.00 PM after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.

9. Restaurants operating within a Hotel or Resort can allow outside guests up to 2.00 PM only However, in-house guests of the Hotel/Resort may be allowed to dine-in up to the usual time of operation.

10. Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce may continue with observance of COVID appropriate behavior.

11. Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 2.00 PM. However, sale counters, showrooms etc. attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 2.00 PM.

12. Further, the District Magistrates will declare an area or a city or district or well defined parts thereof as containment zones if the test positivity of COVID -19 in such areas reaches 10% or more in the last one week or bed occupancy either oxygen supported or ICU beds crosses 60%.

In the event of declaration of containment zones, the Districts have been directed to enforce strict restrictions as per directives issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GOI on April 25, 2021. Today’s order will come into force from 5 AM of 5th May, 2021 and will remain in force until further orders.