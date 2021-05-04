UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Death Threat

An unknown person has reportedly sent death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reported Times Now.

As per the news report, the anonymous person has warned the CM and said that he has ‘only four days left’.

The threat was received on the WhatsApp emergency dial number ‘112’ of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered with the Sushant Golf City police station and efforts are underway to trace the number from which the threat was received.

The police have deployed a surveillance team to trace the individual and a team has been constituted to arrest the individual.

The threats were received on the evening of April 29, police officials said.

CM Adityanath has received death threats previously as well in September, November, and December last year.

In November, a 15-year-old boy had sent a message on the 112-helpline of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the teenager was later arrested by the police and was sent to a juvenile home.

The police later said that the teenager was miffed over the closure of schools in the state in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.