Vaccination Drive For Guwahati Scribes To Begin From Wednesday

Scribes aged 18-44 years will be vaccinated from 9:30 am in Guwahati Press Club on Wednesday.

According to an order issued by the Assam government, 100 journalists within the age group would be vaccinated in the initial phase.

“In the initial phase, only the field journalists including photojournalists and video journalists would be vaccinated. This has been decided as these journalists are always at the risk of getting infected for they keep travelling to various places for news collection,” the GPC informed in a statement to the media.

“We request the different media houses to send two journalists from their respective organisations to GPC for getting vaccinated,” the statement added.

“Each journalist willing to get vaccinated will have to register themselves at CoWin App and will have to share their registration numbers with GPC via WhatsApp at 6026672897.