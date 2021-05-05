100 Million-Year-Old Fossil Bones of Dinosaur Discovered in Meghalaya

100 million-year-old fossil bones of a sauropod dinosaur discovered in West Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya.

According to reports, the GSI researchers noted that this is the first record of sauropods of probable Titanosaurian origin discovered in the region.

The bone fragments were collected from poorly sorted, purplish to greenish very coarse-grained arkosic sandstone interlaid with pebbly beds.

More than twenty-five disarticulated, mostly fragmentary bone specimens were recovered, which are of different sizes and occur as isolated specimens but some of them were found in close proximity to each other, the researchers said.

