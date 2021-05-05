3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Sonitpur in Assam

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Sonitpur in Assam at 19:22 PM today, National Center for Seismology said.

No damage or casualty has been reported so far.

According to NCS, the area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

Further, EQ Parameters: M: 3.5 with a Latitude of 26.68 N, Long: 92.39 E, and Depth of 27 Km.

Earlier an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale rocked Assam on April 28. The epicenter of the quake was located at Dhekiajuli in the Sonitpur district. The tremors, which were felt across northeast India, some parts of Bihar and West Bengal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, left several buildings and roads in Assam damaged.