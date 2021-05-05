3rd Wave of Covid-19 Inevitable, says Centre

The government of India said that the third wave of coronavirus pandemic was “inevitable”, although a time-frame for it could not be predicted.

“Phase three is inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time-scale this phase three will occur. We should be prepared for new waves,” said K Vijay Raghavan, the principal scientific advisor to the Centre.

In a press briefing by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, officials said the long Covid-19 wave of such “ferocity” that the country was experiencing currently “was not predicted”.

Twelve states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh, have more than 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases, the government said.

Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Bihar are among the states that show an increasing trend on a daily basis.