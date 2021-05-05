Covid-19 Testing Made Mandatory at Entry Points in West Siang, Arunachal

The West Siang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has made it mandatory for all travelers entering the district to undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) at the entry points.

Those individuals, who have taken the Covid19 vaccine and the ones, who have undergone the RAT/RTP-CR/TrueNat tests within 72 hours and have the certificates handy, shall be exempted from the tests.

Notably, those entering West Siang from the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) will have to produce the facilitation slip at the Ruksin check gate which they would have received while exiting the ICR.

On the other hand, the returnees from Roing have to self-isolate themselves for one night and go for a compulsory RAT.