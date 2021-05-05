COVID Scare: 6 Wards In Kamrup (M) District Marked As Containment Zones

Given the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Assam, especially in Kamrup (Metro) district, the district administration has decided to designate certain areas as “containment zones”.

As per the initial decision taken, the district administration will declare at least 6 wards of Guwahati as containment zones.

The decision has been taken after these areas turned into COVID hotspot in the last couple of days. The highest numbers of COVID cases were detected in these areas.

It may be mentioned here that ward numbers 3, 8, 14, 16, 24, 28, 29, and 31 have been marked as areas with the highest number of COVID cases.

Meanwhile, the maximum number of COVID-19 cases has been registered at Beltola, Basistha, Fatasil Ambari, Barshapara, Dhirenpara, Kumarpara, AT Road, Machkhowa, Bhootnath, Khanapara, Panjabari, Hatigaon, Ulubari, Rehabari, DGP Complex, Bilpara, Salapara, Pandu, Maligaon, Narengi and Bonda areas in the district.