COVID Scare: All Educational Institutions Shut for Indefinite Period in Assam

Given the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Assam government has decided to shut all educational institutions for an indefinite period of time- irrespective of the number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

The decision was taken at a time when Assam recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday.

A total of 41 COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Tuesday, pushing the overall fatality to 1,430.

Meanwhile, with 4,475 new COVID-19 cases, Assam’s overall tally pushed to 2,67,925.

The Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA), meanwhile on Tuesday issued a revised and consolidated directive on the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in supersession of its earlier orders issued on April 30, 2021.

As per the new SOPs, all shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 2 PM on all days, all offices both private and the government shall shut down at 2.00 PM, no meeting/gathering at any open or closed spaces shall be allowed, for marriages, only the religious part will be allowed with the presence of a maximum of 20 (twenty) persons.

No reception parties will be allowed before or after the marriage; at all religious places, a congregation of not more than five persons shall be allowed at any time; total restrictions on the movement of persons at public places shall be imposed from 6 PM to 5 AM on all days except for persons engaged in essential and emergency services, restaurants, and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 2.00 PM. Takeaway including home delivery of food is allowed till 6.00 PM after which only home delivery of food will be allowed, delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce may continue with observance of COVID appropriate behavior.