Father Dies of Covid-19; Daughter Jumps on Funeral Pyre

Unable to bear the loss, a 34-year-old woman sustained severe burns after she jumped on the funeral pyre of her father, who died after contracting COVID-19 in Rajasthan.

Damodardas Sharda (73) passed away at a hospital here on Tuesday after suffering from the viral disease said, police officials.

While Sharda was being cremated, the youngest of his three daughters, Chandra Sharda, suddenly jumped on the pyre, the police said, adding that although she was pulled out of it by people, she sustained around 70 percent burn injuries.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and from there, referred to Jodhpur for treatment, they said.