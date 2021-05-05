Mamata Banerjee Should Not Become CM of West Bengal as She Lost Nandigram: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee should not become the Chief Minister of West Bengal “ethically” as she has lost the election from Nandigram seat in the recently held state Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here to protest the alleged post-poll violence in Bengal, Deb claimed that though the BJP lost the assembly election in some of the states that went to polls, its vote share increased by several times.

“Many people have become Chief Minister without contesting the elections, but Mamata Banerjee contested and lost the election from Nandigram. People did not elect her and on this ground, ethically, she should keep herself away from the Chief Ministerial position,” he said.