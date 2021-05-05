Mizoram Policemen Engaged In West Bengal Polls Test Positive For COVID-19 Back Home

In Mizoram, 62 policemen who had recently returned home after completing their duties in West Bengal polls, have tested positive for COVID-19.

These policemen were a part of a group of 238 police officers who were engaged in poll duties in various places in West Bengal.

They have been placed under quarantine since they arrived in the state in the last week of April, an official said on Wednesday.

“Besides them, two Assam Rifles personnel, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, two healthcare workers, and 6 members from a family were among the newly infected people,” the official added.

It may be mentioned here that earlier last week, 109 policemen who had returned from West Bengal after election duty also tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 3,218 samples were tested in the last 24 hours of which 7.40 percent came out as positive for COVID-19 to be the highest ever single-day spike in the state.

Mizoram reported a total of 238 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 146 cases were reported from Aizawl district, 42 from Serchhip district, 27 from Mamit district, 7 from Lawngtali district, 8 from Kolasib district, and 4 cases each were reported from Lunglei and Saitual districts.

Among the fresh cases, 92 patients have travel history, while 92 others were diagnosed with COVID-19 during contact tracing and it is to ascertain how the remaining 54 patients contracted the virus, he said.

Mizoram now has 1,609 active cases, while 5,168 people have recovered from the infection and 17 patients have succumbed to the infection.