Should Take Immediate Medical Assistance When Oxygen Level Reaches 90: Himanta Biswa

Assam Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa said that the rise in deaths of people due to oxygen levels in the body going down is due to the delay that COVID19 patients do when isolating at home.

“Mainly, those who are in isolation at home and suffering from COVID19 don’t take a doctor’s advice when the oxygen level goes down. They wait for the oxygen to come down to a danger level of 70-72 and then arrive at the hospital and die. So, those who are at home, as soon as the oxygen level reaches 90, they should immediately get in touch with either government or private hospitals,” said Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.