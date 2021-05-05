Total lockdown in East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya from 8 PM Tonight

Meghalaya government today announced the imposition of a total lockdown in East Khasi Hills (EKH) District from 8 PM today till May 10 next in view of a spike in COVID19 positive cases.

The lockdown has been declared as total occupancy of beds in hospitals in Shillong has reached 60 percent.

It was announced by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today. He informed that the government had decided that there would be a weekend lockdown in other districts of the state.
