10 Day Lockdown Clamped in Sikkim

The Sikkim government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 16 as per an official order issued on Wednesday.

The restrictions, which include the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC, will come into effect on Thursday, it said.

Rangpo, Melli, and Ramam borders will be sealed and all travel across these border points stopped for the next ten days. Inter-district travel has also been restricted, it added.

A curfew will be imposed from 5 pm to 9 am, as per the order.

All government offices will also remain closed till May 16, it said.

Sikkim has detected 230 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of the fresh 230 COVID-19 cases detected in Sikkim, 186 cases have been detected in the State’s East district.

The other districts in Sikkim to report new COVID-19 cases are West – 17, South – 19 and North – 8.