Amid COVID-19 Crisis Actor Sonu Sood Arranges Oxygen Cylinders

Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a real-life hero again in the second wave of the nationwide pandemic.

Notably, the actor along with his foundation is leaving no stone unturned to help those facing the brunt of the deadly second wave.

This time, Sonu has posted a video of a truck loaded with cartons of oxygen cylinders and captioned it “Oxygen from my side on your way.” Along with presenting truck-loads of oxygen, the actor wished India to stay strong.

Stay strong India 🇮🇳

Oxygen from my side on your way❤️@SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/72prrjtw7v — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

It is to be mentioned that, the actor has been receiving numerous SOS calls seeking medical resources from air ambulance services to oxygen cylinders and ICU beds to ventilators. In response to these requests, the actor has recently arranged the oxygen cylinders for people meddled by crises.