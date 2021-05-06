Assam Singer Zubeen Garg Invites State Govt to Convert Their House into COVID Care Centre

Popular singer Zubeen Garg has proposed the Assam Government to convert his 2-storeyed house into a COVID Care Centre.

The announcement was made by Zubeen Garg’s wife – Garima Saikia Garg.

Garima Saikia took her Instagram to handle and wrote in Assamese-

She said: “On behalf of Brindaban Supermart we would like to inform that the Assam Government/administration is invited to use our 2-storeyed house in Kahilipara (in Guwahati) as COVID Care Centre. Moreover, 2 trucks belonging to the Brindaban Theatre will be ever ready for COVID purposes.”

Zubeen Garg’s house, if converted to a COVID Care Centre, will cater to the rising demand for beds for COVID-19 treatment.