COVID-19 Update: Nagaland Records 287 New Cases

Nagaland on Wednesday recorded a total of 287 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s overall tally to 15,004.

Of the new cases, 221 cases were detected from Dimapur, 59 from Kohima, 2 from Tuensang while Zunheboto, Phek, Peren, Longleng and Kiphire reported one new case each.

Out of these 287 cases, 200 were traced contacts, 57 were returnees to the state, 27 were security forces personnel, and 3 were frontline workers.

Meanwhile, Nagaland registered a total of 33 recoveries on Wednesday, taking the overall recovered cases to 12,390.

The state now has 2038 active cases at present. So far 118 people have succumbed to the infection.