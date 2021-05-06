Excise Superintendent in Assam Caught Red Handed for Accepting Bribe

Two persons, including the superintendent of excise, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Tinsukia on Thursday for allegedly demanding and taking bribes.

The arrested duo was identified as Manash Jyoti Das and office peon Arjun Basfore, an off-roll employee.

Taking to the Twitter handle Assam Special DGP GP Singh wrote, “A trap has been successfully laid at Tinsukia and apprehended 1) Shri Manshjyoti Das, Supdt of Excise Tinsukia 2) Shri Arjun Basfore (off-roll employee) of same office, while accepting bribe money. Further, search is continuing.”