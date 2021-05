Former Union Minister and Congress leader Matang Sinh passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 58.

Sinh was elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam in 1992 and served as union minister of state in parliamentary affairs from 1994 to 1998.

Matang Sinh was born in 1962 to SP Sinh and Rani Rukmini Sinh in Tinsukia, Assam.