Former Union Minister Ajit Singh Dies Of COVID-19

Former minister of civil aviation and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh died of COVID-19 on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram.

The 82-year-old former minister was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated due to a lung infection.

“Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as Covid positive on April 20. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today [Thursday] morning,” tweeted Singh’s son Jayant Chaudhary.

It may be mentioned here that Ajit Singh was the son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and he was a seven-time Parliament member from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Various leaders and politicians have condoled Singh’s death.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I am saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji. He has always been a supporter of the farmers and was dedicated to their cause. He has efficiently fulfilled the responsibilities of several departments at the centre. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of mourning. Om Shanti!.”

The Prime Minister remembered Singh as a leader who was also devoted to farmers interests.

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, in a tweet, said, “Shocked to hear of the demise of Ajit Singh ji. I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through @jayantrld. I join my father, who had a long & warm association with your father, in sending our condolences & prayers.”