Grocery Shops to be Open from 8 AM To 12 Noon in Containment Zones in Guwahati

The Kamrup Metro District Administration informed on Wednesday that grocery, milk, and fruit-selling shops in containment zones will be operational between 8 am to 12 noon.

Further, shopkeepers and customers shall have to maintain social distancing to wear masks and hand gloves. Moreover, shopkeepers will have to ensure six feet distance among customers and shall not allow more than five persons inside the shops. In addition, shop owners should compulsorily keep sanitizers and hand wash in their shops.

Also, mobile vending for vegetables, meat, fish, and eggs will be allowed in the containment zone areas.

Other protocols include:

All government/Private Offices, Educational Institutions, and Business Establishments other than exempted category will remain close during the containment period.

There will be no restriction on movement officials engaged in emergency and essential services within the containment zone area.

Bank, insurance offices, and ATMs will function normally by maintaining COVID protocols.

Medicine shops, veterinary clinics, and animal feed shops are being exempted from the restrictions.

People with medical emergency purposes will be allowed for movement in and outside the containment zones area on the production of valid medical documents.

Home delivery of essential commodities including e-commerce will be allowed up to 6 pm.

Dealer of essential commodities will function up to 2 pm.

There will be no restriction operating petrol pumps, LPG dealership, manufacturing units of essential commodities, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services, warehouses, and cold storages.

While announcing that areas registering over 400 active Covid cases will be declared as containment zones, Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu said, also stated additional protocols that need to be maintained within containment zones.