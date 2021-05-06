IMA Arunachal Condemns Attack on Doctors, To Launch 2-Day Cease Work Protest

Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh are all set to launch a two-day cease work protest from Friday (May 7).

The cease work protest of the doctors will begin at 6 in the morning of May 7 and will continue till 6 pm of May 8.

According to reports, the Arunachal branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned the act of vandalism at Hormin Hospital in Naharlagun and manhandling of its doctors and staff on Monday by the family of a patient.

Notably, a patient who was admitted and operated on 1 May, was discharged on the morning of 3 May. However, she was brought dead to the emergency OPD at around noon.

The hospital said that “the doctor-on-duty attended to the patient immediately, but despite best efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared brought dead.”

“Despite our best attempts to explain the possible cause of death, the patient party was reluctant to accept the explanations. They started vandalizing the hospital property and manhandled the doctors and staff of the hospital,” the hospital authorities informed.