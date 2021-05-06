Kerala CM Announces Total Lockdown from May 8

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced a statewide lockdown from May 8-16 to fight the surge in coronavirus cases.

Most states have taken to partial lockdowns or containment measures to fight the deadly sweep of the second wave of infections.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Kerala CM’s Office said, “As directed by the CM, the entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6 AM on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of COVID-19.”

The entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of #COVID19. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 6, 2021

Kerala recorded 41,953 fresh coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike so far.