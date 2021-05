On 5th May, the trial flight was conducted on the Guwahati-Rupsi Guwahati route by Flybig airlines.

The trial run was completed timely & safely with extended support from the State govt & concerned agencies.

The Airport is developed under the RCS-UDAN scheme and operations to start from Saturday, i.e., 8th May’21 between the Guwahati-Rupsi-Kolkata route.

The flight is scheduled to operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Bookings for this route have been opened by Flybig airlines.