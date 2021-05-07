Arunachal Govt Facilitates Home Delivery of LPG Cylinders in Itanagar Capital Region

In view of 7 (seven) days, additional containment measures imposed w.e.f. 0500 hrs of 10 May 2021 to 0500 hrs of 17 May 2021, in the Itanagar Capital Complex, vide Order No.DM/ICC/COVID-01/2019, dated 7 May 2021 the public has been directed to remain indoor.

Further, the following LPG Agencies are hereby directed to facilitate home delivery of the LPG Cylinders to the consumers during the said containment period by visiting every sector/road of the Itanagar Capital Region with immediate effect.

SL No. Name of Agencies Contact No.

1. M/s Mepung Gramin Vitrak, Banderdewa, 8486760512

2. M/s Arunachal Indane Gramin Vitrak. 9402460132

3. M/s Arunsin Go Agency, Naharlagun 9436042981

4. M/s Arsang Bharat Gas, Naharlagun 9436629166 -9402698398

5. M/s Marina Gas Service, Bank Tinali, Itanagar

6. M/s Donyi Polo Gas Agency, Chimpu, Itanagar 9366464213

They should ensure that consumers of every sector under their jurisdiction should get the LPG Cylinder during the lockdown period uninterruptedly.