Ayush Ministry Launches Nationwide Distribution Campaign of Ayush 64 & Kabasura Kudineer

In a concerted response to the second surge of COVID-19 infection in the country, the Ministry of Ayush on Friday launched a massive nationwide campaign to distribute its proven polyherbal Ayurvedic drugs- AYUSH 64 and Sidha drug Kabasura Kudineer.

The ministry believes that these would benefit a vast majority of out-of-hospital COVID patients.

The efficacy of these drugs has been proved through robust multi-center clinical trials.

The multi-stakeholder campaign was launched by the minister of State (independent charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports and the Minister of Ayush Kiren Rijiju.

Speaking at the launch, Rijiju ensured that medicines would reach the needy transparently and efficiently. The main collaborator in the campaign is Sewa Bharati.

A comprehensive strategy of distribution has been chalked out and the rollout will unfold in a phased manner, utilizing the wide network of various institutions working under the aegis of the ministry and this will be supported by the countrywide network of Sewa Bharati.

It may be mentioned here that since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, the Ministry of Ayush has taken several initiatives toward control and mitigation of COVID 19.

The ministry has also been working in close collaboration with the union health ministry in the fight against COVID 19.

With this latest initiative, India aims to strengthen its position in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the ministry has taken several initiatives and set up an Interdisciplinary AYUSH Research and Development Task Force involving experts from diverse fields to formulate and develop strategies for the control and mitigation of COVID 19.

So, what is AYUSH-64?

AYUSH-64 is an Ayurvedic formulation that was developed by the Central Council for

Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) for the management of malaria.

This drug was repurposed as the ingredients showed notable antiviral, immune-modulator and antipyretic properties.

The in-silico study done on AYUSH-64 showed that about 35 out of 36 of its Phyto-constituents have a high binding affinity against COVID 19 virus.

Who can take AYUSH-64?

It can be taken by patients at any stage of the COVID-19 disease. However, its scientific efficacy was scientifically studied in asymptomatic, mild and moderate disease without risk factors for poor outcome and those not requiring emergency interventions or hospitalization are eligible to take Ayush-64.

Mild to moderate COVID-19 cases showing initial symptoms like fever, malaise, body ache, nasal congestion, nasal discharge, headache, cough etc. and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 can preferably start AYUSH- 64 within 7 days of diagnosis of the disease through RT-PCR for a better outcome.

Why should one take AYUSH-64?

AYUSH-64 is found to significantly reduce the duration for clinical recovery in terms of disease symptoms and severity. It also has significant beneficial effects on general health, fatigue, anxiety, stress, appetite, general wellbeing and sleep.

What is the ideal dose for AYUSH-64 in COVID-19 patients?

The dose for asymptomatic COVID-19 case is 2 tablets of 500 mg twice daily one hour after meals with warm water for 14 days.

The dose for mild to moderate cases is 2 tablets of 500 mg thrice daily one hour after meals with warm water for 14 days.

Side effects of AYUSH-64?

Loose motions, can occur in some patients, which is self-limiting and does not require any medical intervention

Should AYUSH-64 be taken as standalone treatment in mild cases?

It can be taken as a standalone treatment in mild cases, under the strict supervision of an Ayurvedic physician; provided there is the availability of appropriate referral facilities.

However, it is advised that AYUSH-64 should be taken as an adjunct to the SoC in mild to moderate disease when the patient is under home isolation.

AYUSH- 64, shall only be used as per the advice of a qualified Ayush practitioner.

For how many days, AYUSH-64 can be taken?

AYUSH-64 can be taken for a minimum period of 14 days.

However, if required, it can be taken up to 12 weeks, as per the advice of a qualified Ayush practitioner. It has been scientifically proven to be safe for up to 12 weeks, through clinical studies.

How should AYUSH-64 be taken?

It can be taken with warm water, preferably one hour after the food.

Can a COVID-19 patient with other comorbidities take AYUSH-64?

Patients with co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes etc., can take AYUSH-64 for asymptomatic, mild to moderate disease and are advised not to discontinue their respective medications.

Is AYUSH-64 safe, if taken after vaccination?

Yes. If a person gets infected even after vaccination, AYUSH-64 can be taken within 7 days of testing RT-PCR positive for SARS CoV-2, in consultation with an Ayush Physician.

However, evidence in favour of it has not been elicited through scientific studies.

Is it safe in pregnant and lactating women?

The safety of AYUSH-64 is not established through scientific studies in pregnant and lactating women.

Is AYUSH-64 available in the market?

It is available in the market and can be purchased from Ayurvedic pharmacies. However, it should be ensured that it should not be used as an over-the-counter prescription (OTC) and shall only be used under the supervision of Ayurvedic physicians.

Guidelines one should follow while taking AYUSH-64

There are no special precautions to be followed while using AYUSH-64. However, one must follow all the COVID-19 related guidelines given by the ministry of Ayush and the union home ministry.