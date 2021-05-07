COVID Update: Assam Records 5626 New Cases

Assam on Friday (May 7) reported 5626 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s overall tally to 2,83,313.

These cases were recorded out of 68,318 tests conducted in the day with a positivity rate of 8.24 per cent.

Among the new cases, Kamrup (Metro) recorded a total of 1551 cases.

Meanwhile, 47 new deaths were reported on Friday, pushing Assam’s overall death tally to 1578.

This was informed in a tweet by state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Today’s Total 5626 Overall Positivity Percentage (5626 cases out of 68318 test done = 8.24%) Kamrup(M) 1551 Death 47 Recovery Rate 86.91%,” Sarma tweeted.