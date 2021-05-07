East Garo Hills Goes Under Weekend Lockdown

The East Garo Hills administration has imposed a weekend lockdown in the district effective from effect from 10 PM on May 7 to 5 AM on May 10.

In an order issued by the District Magistrate of East Garo Hills, it said that the decision has been taken in pursuance of “Order of Home (Political I Department, Government of Meghalaya issued vide No. POL.75/2020/Pt.I/94, dated 5th May 2021 and in view of the prevailing situation concerning COVID19 in the country, state and globally.”

The lockdown has been imposed to “put in place preventive measures and to take steps to ensure social distancing so that the pandemic of COVID19 does not spread to the entire district and to contain the spread of viruses to other parts of Garo Hills,” the order said.

The order further stated, “I, Swapnil Tembe, IAS, District Magistrate, East Garo Hills District, Williamnagar in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 144 Cr.PC read together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 do hereby promulgate WEEKEND LOCKDOWN from 10:00 PM of 7th May 2021 till 5:00 AM of 10th May 2021.”

Meanwhile, restaurants, liquor shops, cafes, etc. will remain closed, the order said.