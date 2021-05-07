India Records Over 4.14 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

India recorded 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the country’s total caseload to over 2.14 crore. Out of these, over 36 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.76 crore people have recovered. With 3,915 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.34 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.

With India recording unprecedented numbers in the second wave, several states have extended lockdowns and restrictions. Kerala has announced a 9 -day lockdown starting May 8, and Madhya Pradesh has extended its curfew till May 15. Rajasthan too announced a strict lockdown from May 10 to May 24.