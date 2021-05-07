Manipur Govt Issues Guidelines for Movement of People, Details Inside

Guidelines to be followed under IMC and Greater Imphal

■ All shops in Thangal Bazar and Paona Bazar to remain closed.

■ IMA Keithel and adjoining markets to remain closed.

■ Local markets at Khurai Lamlong, Andro Parking, Lambulane, Kongba, Pishumthong, Kwakeithel, Nagamapal, Singjamei Bazar, Wahengbam Leikai to remain closed.

■ Only one out of three shops/vendors (permitted earlier) of total shops/vendors in one location to be opened on rotation.

■ Night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am.

■ Historical and tourist sites to remain closed.

■ A complete ban on movement of all vehicles except goods vehicles, oxygen supply related vehicles, LPG and Oil tankers and vehicles of other essential services like Power supply, water supply, PDS, etc.

■ Delivery of food, groceries, and other items through various e-retail portals to be allowed. order dated 6″I May 2021

Opening of and Movement of People and Vehicles for areas outside IMC and Greater Imphal

■ Night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am.

■ All public transport vehicles to carry passengers up to a maximum of half capacity.

■ All healthcare facilities including animal healthcare, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and healthcare workers to be permitted.

■ All pharmacies and including those selling veterinary medicines to remain open.

Notably, the COVID-19 death toll in Manipur stands at 385 while a total of 129099 persons have been vaccinated in Manipur since the beginning of the nationwide vaccination programme in January.