Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya at 18:50 PM today, National Center for Seismology said.

No damage or casualty has been reported so far. According to NCS, the area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

Further, EQ Parameters: M: 3.1 with a Latitude of 25.63 N, Long: 91.95 E, and Depth of 13 Km.