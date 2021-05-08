Children Below 18 Years At Risk Of 3rd COVID Wave: Experts

In recent developments, several children below the age of 18 years along with newborns have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Akola and Amravati districts.

Moreover, in the past seven days, around 12 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases are children below the age of 18 years in Akola and Amravati.

It may be noted here that in past one week, the Amravati district has recorded 6,826 COVID-19 cases, of which, 408 were children below 18 years along with newborns.

2,311 fresh cases were reported in Akola of which 242 were children.

As per experts, children and newborns are at risk in the possible third COVID-19 wave as they are yet to be inoculated against the COVID-19 infection.

So far, the mass vaccination programme, which is underway, is applicable for those above 18 years.

Experts have further said that COVID-19 cases among newborns and children is a serious challenge for the health department.

“The third wave is just a few months away and children getting infected with the virus is even a challenge for their family members,” they added.

“This is because the children go out to play. Though there is little evidence of fatality risk among children, they can be diagnosed with mucormycosis fungal infection after contracting the virus,” the experts added.

Doctors have further warned that if proper medical attention is not given to the child, the level of infection may increase.

“The immunity of the children is quite strong. But with many mutant viral strains emerging, it is necessary to follow all protocols related to COVID-19 and take precautions to keep your children safe and sound,” experts added.