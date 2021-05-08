Cow Urine Can Cure COVID-19, Claims UP BJP MLA

Amid the unprecedented rise in the cases of COVID-19 in the state and at a time when the mass-vaccination drive is in full swing, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Surendra Singh, has called on people to drink cow urine to defeat the virus.

Singh has also put up a video of himself drinking cow urine.

In the video, which has now gone viral, Singh demonstrated how exactly the cow urine should be taken and as he appealed to people to consume cow urine, he drank a glass.

The MLA from the Ballia district further claimed that the spread of COVID-19 can be controlled by using cow-urine and claimed that the secret to his good health, despite working for 18 hours a day for the people, was cow urine.

He said that one should drink cow urine on an empty stomach in the morning.

“Two to three capfuls of cow urine should be mixed in a glass of water and then we should it drink it in one go,” he was seen saying in the video.

Speaking about precautionary measures after drinking cow urine, Singh said, “Don’t consume anything for half an hour.”

“Now just COVID-19, but cow urine has the superpower to cure various other diseases as well like heart disease,” he claimed.

Surendra Singh suggested Patanjali’s cow urine if sourcing it directly is difficult.

He also recommended the consumption of roasted turmeric powder to maintain good health.