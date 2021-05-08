Delhi Police Launch Hunt for Wrestler Sushil Kumar in Murder Case

The Delhi police is on the lookout for wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the death of a 22-year-old former junior national champion wrestler.

According to reports, he was beaten to death in Delhi’s Chatrasaal stadium on May 4.

The two-time Olympic medallist has an alleged role in the murder of the late junior national champion, who was beaten to death in a crash involving two groups on the Chhatrasal stadium premises in North-West Delhi. Investigations are underway and one person has been detained so far in the murder case. The brawl allegedly erupted over not vacating home.