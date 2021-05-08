Himanta Biswa–Sarbananda Sonowal Leave for Delhi

Chief Minister aspirant duo, Sarbananda Sonowal and his challenger Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma left for New Delhi in a chartered flight this morning to report before the BJP’s central parliamentary board at 10:00 hours .

The CPB wants to take the final call on the next Chief Minister of Assam after meeting them personally. The high command has not been able to make up mind. Both are not only qualified and have done exceedingly well in the past five years in the administration as well as election results.

Both left for Delhi in the same aircraft. Notably, this is also for the first time they met after their comprehensive win on the Assam Assembly election.