Mizoram Dy CM Tawnluia Tests COVID Positive

Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 through Rapid Antigen Test on Saturday morning, the official said.

The 77-year-old leader has mild symptoms and is in home isolation, he said.

Tawnlui is also the senior vice president of the ruling Mizo National Front and was elected from Tuichang assembly constituency in the last assembly polls held in November 2018.

Mizoram on Saturday reported 235 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 7,382.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,906 while 5,459 people have recovered from the virus.