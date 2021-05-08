Putting An End to All Speculation, Assam CM’s Name To Be Announced Tomorrow

Amid all speculation on who will be the next chief minister of Assam, the name will be announced tomorrow following a legislature party meeting of the BJP.

According to reports, after series of meetings between Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma along with the BJP party High Command led by National Party President J P Nadda, the name of the Chief Minister shall be announced in a meeting with all the newly-elected MLAs of the BJP tomorrow at Guwahati.

It is to be mentioned that Chief Minister aspirant duo, incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and his cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma left for New Delhi together in a chartered flight this morning to Delhi.

They were accompanied by one MLA from the respective camp. Tingkhong MLA Bimal Bora accompanied Sonowal and while Naharkatia Taranga Gogoi accompanied Sarma on the same flight.

From the airport, Sarma drove straight to Nadda’s official residence at Motilal Nehru path. Later Sonowal was also met separately and then finally both Sonowal and Sarma jointly met the leadership.

They are returning back to Guwahati with the same chartered flight along with two-party observers for tomorrow’s meeting.