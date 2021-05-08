Total Lockdown Clamped in Mizoram from May 10

The Mizoram government on Friday announced a 7-day “total lockdown” commencing from 4 am of May 10 to curtail the spread COVID-19 in the state, a government order said.

The “total lockdown” will remain in force till 4 am of May 17 and no resident of the capital and district headquarter towns will be allowed to come out of their homes, it said.

However, shops dealing with essential commodities, vegetables, and meats will be opened only on Thursday till 5 pm in these towns, the order said.

Aizawl and district headquarters are currently in lockdown mode.

All district magistrates will impose night curfew in their respective district headquarter towns between 7 pm and 4 am, the order said.

All state government offices barring health and family welfare, home, disaster management and rehabilitation, finance, information and public relations, civil aviation, district administrations and offices under the central government will be closed during the complete lockdown, it said.