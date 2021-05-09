Himanta Biswa New Chief Minister of Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to be the next Chief Minister of Assam, however, the formal announcement was made public at the BJP legislature party meeting held today at around 1:00 PM.

Meanwhile, Assam incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Suday submitted his resignation before Governor Jagdish Chandra Mukhi at Raj Bhawan.

According to reports, the incoming Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drove into the official residence of Chief Minister Sarbnanada Sonowal where he met the BJP Assam in Charge Vaijyanta Panda.

After that, both Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sharma drove into the BJP LP meeting in a symbolic gesture of unity.

The swearing-in will take place tomorrow morning at Sankardev Kalakshetra.