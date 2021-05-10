Assam Rifles & Mizoram Police Recovers Weapons, Apprehend One

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered ISHAPORE MK-III .303 Rifle Qty-1 at gen area ChhingaVengthar, Aizawl in Mizoram on 09 May 2021.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police based on specific information carried out on 9 May 2021.

The operation was based on confirmed intelligence inputs about the war-like stores.

Swift and bold action of Security Forces resulted in the apprehension of one individual who was later handed over to the Aizawl Police Station.